UPDATE 1-ChemoCentryx prices IPO below range

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Drug developer Chemocentryx Inc priced its initial public offering of 4.5 million shares at $10 apiece, below its anticipated price range.
Last month the Mountain View, California-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission saying it expects to price 4 million shares between $14 to $16 apiece.
ChemoCentryx expects to receive net proceeds of about $39.4 million from the offering and intends to use it for clinical trials and research activities, it said in its recent filing.
Shares of the company, which is backed by U.K. based pharma major Glaxo SmithKline, are expected to start trading on Wednesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CCXI."
J.P. Morgan and Citigroup were lead book-running managers for the offering.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.