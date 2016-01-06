ChemoCentryx drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

Jan 6 ChemoCentryx Inc said its experimental drug was as effective as standard of care in treating patients with a rare type of autoimmune disease in a mid-stage study, sending its shares up 11.3 percent in light premarket trading.

The drug, CCX168, was tested in patients with Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, or AAV, a type of rare autoimmune inflammation of blood vessels that affects about 40,000 people in the United States.

The company said it was developing CCX168 to assess whether the drug can help reduce or completely eliminate the use of steroids that are the current standard of care. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)