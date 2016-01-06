UPDATE 1-ChemoCentryx rare-disease drug as effective as standard of care

(Adds details, updates shares)

Jan 6 ChemoCentryx Inc said its lead drug was found as effective as standard-of-care high-dose steroids to treat a rare autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the blood vessels.

The company's shares rose about 18 percent in light premarket trading after it reported results from the mid-stage study.

ChemoCentryx said it is developing CCX168 to assess whether the drug can help reduce or replace the use of steroids in the treatment of Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, or AAV.

AAV, which affects about 40,000 people in the United States, is treated with courses of drugs in combination with high-dose corticosteroids, which is often cited as a major cause of deaths of patients.

Patients taking the drug, CCX168, had similar disease activity as compared with those on steroids, the company said.

ChemoCentryx's shares closed at $6.81 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)