Chemoil dismisses nine from Singapore fuel oil unit -sources

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Jan 14 Chemoil Energy Limited
dismissed nine people in its Singapore-based fuel oil
and marine bunker division, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Monday.
Only one person remained in the Singapore fuel oil and
bunker division, the source said.
Chemoil is the fifth-largest marine fuel supplier in
Singapore, the world's top bunkering hub where more than 40
million tonnes of oil was supplied to ships last year.
Chemoil's Chief Executive Thomas Reilly could not be reached
for comment.
Raymond Murga, the company's vice president for finance and
also the head for investor relations declined to comment.
"I do not intend to make any disclosures to the Singapore
exchange today," Murga said.
"The team was put together only in March, that was less than
a year ago," the source said. "Almost all the fuel oil trading
companies did not perform last year."
Some members in the team declined to comment when reached.
Chemoil Energy is a Singapore-listed marine fuel supplier in
which Glencore International Plc has a controlling
stake. Glencore raised its stake in Chemoil Energy to 89.04
percent from 51.54 percent in February.
Glencore has declined to comment.
Chemoil sold Chemoil Storage Ltd., which owns a company
providing fuel storage services on Singapore's Jurong Island, to
Oiltanking GmbH for $285 million in October.