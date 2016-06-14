Veolia buys Chemours' Sulfur Products division for $325 mln

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO on April 18, 2017
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
PARIS, June 14 Veolia's North America unit is buying the Sulfur Products division of U.S. firm Chemour for $325 million, the French water and waste company said in a statement.
The division specialises in the recovery of sulphuric acid and gases from the refining process, which are recycled into clean acid and steam used in a wide range of industrial activities.
Veolia, which is expanding in industrial and toxic waste, said sulphuric acid is used to manufacture hundreds of compounds needed by almost every industry.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely)
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.