Veolia buys Chemours' Sulfur Products division for $325 mln

PARIS, June 14 Veolia's North America unit is buying the Sulfur Products division of U.S. firm Chemour for $325 million, the French water and waste company said in a statement.

The division specialises in the recovery of sulphuric acid and gases from the refining process, which are recycled into clean acid and steam used in a wide range of industrial activities.

Veolia, which is expanding in industrial and toxic waste, said sulphuric acid is used to manufacture hundreds of compounds needed by almost every industry.

