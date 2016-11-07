Chemours to modestly hike titanium dioxide prices - CEO

Nov 7 Chemours Co will increase prices of
titanium dioxide and related products by a small margin, Chief
Executive Mark Vergnano said on Monday, a day after the
chemicals company reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit.
The company's shares jumped 14.5 percent, hitting a more
than one-year high of $19.58.
"For titanium dioxide, we see pricing is still very low in
the industry and so we will continue to drive modest but
continual price increases in the marketplace," Vergnano told
Reuters.
The company has already raised prices for the chemical - a
whitening pigment used in paints, paper and plastics - in
January and May.
Titanium dioxide producers have the capacity to successfully
raise prices for the chemical this year due to low producer
inventories, analysts said.
Chemours' adjusted net profit surged more than 50 percent in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30, driven by costs controls and
price increases.
Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 61 cents
per share, handily beating analysts' average estimate of 34
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 5.9 percent to $1.40 billion, narrowly
missing expectations of $1.41 billion.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)