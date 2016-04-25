Lanxess buys Chemours' disinfectants unit for $230 mln

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 25 German chemicals group Lanxess signed a deal to purchase U.S. peer Chemours' disinfectant and hygiene product ingredients business for about 210 million euros ($230 million).
The business will be folded into the German group's Material Protection Products unit whose products include fungicides and insecticides for protective wood coatings, Lanxess said in a statement on Monday.
Chemours said it would hold on to its glycolic acid business.
The deal, which will be paid for from existing liquidity, is part of a push by Lanxess to expand into less cyclical markets with high margins, after it sold a 50 percent stake in its synthetic rubber business to Saudi Aramco for 1.2 billion euros. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.