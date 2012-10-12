UPDATE 2-Chemring, Carlyle get more time to agree on deal

* "Put up or shut up" deadline extended to Nov. 9
* Chemring profit warning contributed to delay - source
By Abhishek Takle and Anjuli Davies
Oct 12 U.S. private equity company Carlyle Group
has been granted more time by the UK Takeover Panel to
hammer out a deal to buy Chemring Group Plc, which makes
defence equipment such as flares and explosive device detectors.
Carlyle now has until Nov. 9 to either bid for Chemring or
walk away. This is the second time that Carlyle has been granted
an extension after having secured an extension in September.
A counter bid from an industry buyer was unlikely and
negotiations were likely centred on price, said Edison
Investment Research analyst Roger Johnston.
He said a price around 400 pence per share, a premium of 19
percent to Thursday's closing price, would be enough to clinch
the deal. That would value the company at 773 million pounds
($1.2 billion).
"Carlyle will feel under no pressure to bid high while
Chemring management will not want to go out with a whimper so
this will be a finely balanced negotiation," Johnston said.
In the midst of negotiations, Chemring issued a profit
warning, citing errors in a new resource planning system at a
unit in Florida and a delay in starting production of a system
that helps troops breach obstacles like minefields.
A person familiar with the matter said the profit warning
had delayed the process as Carlyle considered the new numbers
but he added that it would be pointless extending the deadline
if the companies didn't think a deal could be reached.
Along with its peers, Chemring faces lower defence spending
in the United States and Europe as governments struggle to rein
in budget deficits.
Defence industry deals can be fraught, as shown by the
collapsed talks between industry giants BAE Systems Plc
and Airbus parent company EADS this week.
But an analyst said the same level of complication was not
evident in the proposed sale of Chemring.
"It is unclear why completing this deal is taking so long,"
Oriel Securities analyst Guy Brown said in a note. "However, the
extension indicates that management and the board are keen to
complete this deal."
Chemring revealed on Aug. 17 that it had received a highly
preliminary expression of interest from Carlyle. Carlyle
initially had until Sept. 14 to make a bid for Chemring or pull
out but that deadline was then extended to Friday.
"It's a good thing that they're still talking therefore
there's still potentially a deal on the table and it's a bad
thing because it's taking such a long time to sort it out," said
Paul Mumford, senior investment manager at Cavendish Asset
Management, which owns 2.3 million pounds of Chemring stock.
"We just have to be patient again, unfortunately. I don't
think I would be charging in to buy any shares at the moment but
on the other hand I'd just sit there and await developments."
Chemring shares were trading flat at 336.5 pence at 0904 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.
The shares, which spiked on Aug. 17 on investor enthusiasm
over a deal, gave up most of those gains after the profit
warning raised fears that Carlyle might walk away.