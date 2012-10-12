版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Carlyle gets more time to make an offer for Chemring

Oct 12 Chemring Group Plc said private equity company Carlyle Group had been granted another extension to the "put up or shut up" deadline to make an offer for the defence equipment maker.

Carlyle now has until Nov. 9 to either table a firm bid for Chemring or walk away.

