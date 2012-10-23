版本:
2012年 10月 23日 星期二

Chemring Group names new CEO

Oct 23 Defence equipment maker Chemring Group Plc, which is in acquisition talks with U.S. private equity company Carlyle Group, said it appointed Mark Papworth as chief executive.

Papworth will take on the role on Nov. 5 and replace David Price, who has resigned with immediate effect.

