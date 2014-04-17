Chemtura to sell agrochemicals business for $1 bln

April 17 Chemical company Chemtura Corp said it had entered into a deal to sell its agrochemicals business to Platform Specialty Products Corp, a global specialty chemicals company, for about $1 billion.

The deal, expected to close in the second half of 2014, will be funded with $950 million in cash and 2 million shares of Platform's stock. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)