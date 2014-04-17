版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 17日 星期四 19:13 BJT

Chemtura to sell agrochemicals business for $1 bln

April 17 Chemical company Chemtura Corp said it had entered into a deal to sell its agrochemicals business to Platform Specialty Products Corp, a global specialty chemicals company, for about $1 billion.

The deal, expected to close in the second half of 2014, will be funded with $950 million in cash and 2 million shares of Platform's stock. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐