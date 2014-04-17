Chemtura to sell agrochemicals unit to Platform Specialty - WSJ

April 16 Chemtura Corp plans to sell
its agrochemicals business to Platform Specialty Products Corp
for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The two specialty chemicals companies, each with a market
value of about $2.4 billion, plan to announce the deal on
Thursday, the newspaper said. (r.reuters.com/fyz58v)
The deal will be paid for with $950 million in cash and 2
million Platform shares, the Journal said.
Chemtura's agrochemicals unit sells chemicals-based products
such as insecticides and growth regulators.
Chemtura and Platform Specialty were not immediately
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)