UPDATE 1-Chemtura Q3 profit jumps; sees weakness in Q4

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
(Follows alerts)
Oct 18 Chemtura Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled helped by higher selling prices at its industrial performance products business, but the specialty chemicals maker said it sees some weakness in the fourth quarter.
"Our industrial customers remain cautious as to the macroeconomic and business outlook, and we see areas of localized weakness," Chief Executive Craig Rogerson said in a statement.
The Philadelphia-based company, which is expected to post third-quarter results on Nov. 1, also said it will repurchase up to $50 million of its shares.
For the third quarter, the company's net earnings from continuing operations rose to $22 million from $9 million a year ago.
Sales rose 9 percent to $773 million.
Chemtura shares closed at $11.64 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
SAN DIEGO, Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said he in increasingly concerned about cyber threats to small banks, citing hackers stealing money by exploiting third-party vendors that provide cyber-security to many small banks.
(Updates text, prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments. Comm