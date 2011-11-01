UPDATE 1-Chemtura Corp Q3 in-line; sees weak Q4 demand

* Q3 adj EPS $0.21

Nov 1 Chemtura Corp , which emerged from bankruptcy in November 2010, posted quarterly results in-line with analysts' estimates, and the specialty chemicals maker said it expects low demand for its consumer product segment in the fourth quarter.

However, the company said its industrial engineered products and Chemtura agrosolutions segments will perform as expected in the fourth quarter.

Excluding items the company earned 21 cents a share on revenue of $773 million.

Shares of the Chemtura, which have gained almost a quarter in value after touching a life-time low of $8.49 earlier this month, closed at $11.23 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)