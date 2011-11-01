UPDATE 1-Chemtura Corp Q3 in-line; sees weak Q4 demand

* Q3 adj EPS $0.21
* Q3 Revenue $773 mln
Nov 1 Chemtura Corp , which emerged from
bankruptcy in November 2010, posted quarterly results in-line
with analysts' estimates, and the specialty chemicals maker said
it expects low demand for its consumer product segment in the
fourth quarter.
However, the company said its industrial engineered products
and Chemtura agrosolutions segments will perform as expected in
the fourth quarter.
Excluding items the company earned 21 cents a share on
revenue of $773 million.
Shares of the Chemtura, which have gained almost a quarter
in value after touching a life-time low of $8.49 earlier this
month, closed at $11.23 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)