Lanxess says no rival bidder likely to better its offer for Chemtura

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 ** German chemical maker
Lanxess said on Monday it was confident that no rival
bidder would trump its $2.7 billion takeover offer for U.S. peer
Chemtura.
** "Chemtura's business is currently benefiting from clear
advantages from raw materials, that's why we regard the price
that we will pay as a really fair value," Chief Executive
Matthias Zachert told journalists during a conference call.
** "We don't believe that there are other (bidders) that have
such clear synergy potential as we do."
** "We can't rule out rival bidders, that will become clear over
the next few days," Zachert said.
