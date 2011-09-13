UPDATE 1-Chemtura expects Q3 better than year ago

* Says orders to date on track to meet Q3 targets

* Q3 est EPS $0.38, est rev $808.6 mln

* Shares up 3 pct (Follows alerts)

Sept 13 Specialty chemicals maker Chemtura Corp said it expects third-quarter results to be better than the previous year despite many of its customers being cautious in view of the current financial volatility.

"To date, orders for our products are at levels tracking to our objective of year-on-year improvement in the third quarter of 2011," Chief Executive Craig Rogerson said in a statement.

For the quarter ended September 2010, the company reported earning of 4 cents a share on revenue of $710 million.

Analysts, on average, are expecting third-quarter 2011 earnings of 38 cents per share, on revenue of $808.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the company said it was difficult to provide a clear view of the fourth quarter due to prevailing economic uncertainty.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company were trading up 3 percent at $12.71 in early trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)