Fortis to buy CH Energy for $1 bln

Feb 21 Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it will acquire CH Energy Group Inc for about $1 billion.

Last November, Fortis had said it was looking to expand in the United States and could have as many U.S. assets as Canadian within 10 years.

Fortis will also assume $500 million debt on closing of the deal.

