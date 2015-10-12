AVIC preparing to consolidate aircraft engine making units-executive

BEIJING Oct 12 Aviation Industry Corporation of
China (AVIC) is consolidating its aircraft engine manufacturing
units, an executive at one of the units said, as part of a wider
restructuring of the state-owned aerospace and defense company
aimed at boosting competitiveness.
Trading was halted at Sichuan Chengfa Aero-Science and
Technology Co, AVIC Aero-Engine Controls Co
and AVIC Aviation Engine Corp last week.
An executive at Sichuan Chengfa said the companies were
currently working on an "asset consolidation plan" and that
trading could resume as early as this week if the plan is
finalised.
Industry executives say AVIC is likely to merge the three
subsidiaries to create a single company that would be better
placed to make globally competitive aircraft engines that could
help China ease its reliance on engines from the likes of GE
Electric and United Technologies' Pratt &
Whitney.
China's government is encouraging state-owned firms to merge
in a bid to create innovative, globally competitive firms able
to export Chinese know-how and high-end manufacturing to the
world. So far this year, the state oversaw the merger of the two
biggest nuclear power firms and top two train makers.
AVIC is also reportedly preparing to merge another three
subsidiaries: AVIC Aircraft Co, AVIC Capital and AVIC
Electromechanical System.
($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)