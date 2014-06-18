版本:
BRIEF-Sichuan Chengfa signs thermal turbine components contract worth $300 mln with GE unit

June 18 Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs thermal turbine components supply contract worth $300 million with General Electric's unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/SSC4Pg

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
