UPDATE 1-Landmark U.S. LNG exports delayed to late February, March

(Recasts, adds company quotes and energy trader comment, stock
price)
Jan 14 The long-awaited first liquefied natural
gas exports from the lower 48 U.S. states will have to wait
another month or two due to mechanical problems at the Sabine
Pass terminal in Louisiana, Cheniere Energy Partners LP
said Thursday.
Cheniere said it expects to export the first cargo from the
plant in late February or March. The company had expected that
cargo to leave port in late January.
With expected growth in pipeline exports to Mexico and LNG
exports to the world, the United States expects to transition
from a net importer of gas to a net exporter by 2017 as the
nation's shale gas production continues to grow, according to
federal energy forecasts.
Cheniere said construction of the 0.65 billion cubic feet
per day first liquefaction train at Sabine Pass, Train 1, was
completed well ahead of schedule and within budget.
Instrumentation issues, however, were discovered during the
final phases of plant commissioning and a cool down is required
for some additional work over the next few weeks, the company
said.
"We remain well ahead of the guaranteed contractual schedule
with Bechtel and anticipate no issues in meeting all contractual
targets and guaranteed completion dates," said Neal Shear,
interim president and chief executive at Cheniere.
Bechtel, the U.S. construction firm building the project,
told Cheniere that full LNG production at Train 1 is planned for
late February.
The Energy Atlantic LNG tanker, which is scheduled to pick
up the first cargo from Sabine Pass, has been sitting off the
coast of the facility in the Gulf of Mexico.
Energy traders said the delay was not expected to result in
much of a price reaction given the LNG oversupply already
sloshing around the market.
Trains 2-5 are under construction at the plant. Analysts
have said they would enter service between 2016 and 2019.
Cheniere plans to build six 0.65 bcfd trains at Sabine Pass.
When all trains are operating, the plant will be able to export
up to 5 percent of the current U.S. gas production.
Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc owns and operates
Sabine Pass through its general partner ownership interest in
Cheniere Energy Partners and partial ownership interest in
Cheniere Energy Partners Holdings LLC.
Cheniere stock was trading down 36 cents, or 1.1 percent, at
$32.23 at around midday on Thursday. That is well below its
one-year high of $82.29 hit in March 2015.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Oleg Vukmanovic in
Milan; Editing by Alan Crosby)