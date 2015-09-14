UPDATE 1-Carl Icahn raises stake in Cheniere Energy to 9.6 pct

(Adds details from filing, stock price, background on
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jonathan Stempel
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Sept 14 Activist investor Carl
Icahn, already the biggest investor in Cheniere Energy Inc
, on Monday said he raised his stake in the liquefied
natural gas company to 9.6 percent less than one month after two
Icahn directors were appointed to the company's board.
Icahn Capital said in a regulatory filing that it owns 9.59
percent of the Houston-based company, having raised its stake
from 8.2 percent in August. The filing, made with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, shows that Icahn now owns 22.7 million
shares, up from 19.4 million shares in August.
Icahn paid between $53.60 a share and $54.75 a share for the
additional shares, the filing shows.
Cheniere's share price, which has dropped nearly 21 percent
in the last month, ended regular trading at $54.14 on Monday.
The stock price rose 2.43 percent in after-hours trading after
news that Icahn had increased his stake.
Icahn, one of the industry's most closely watched activist
investors, has long made big bets on companies and often pushes
management to perform better.
Last month, only weeks after Icahn disclosed his stake and
said he wanted to talk to management, Cheniere appointed
Jonathan Christodoro and Samuel Merksamer, both directors at
Icahn Enterprises, to its board.
Icahn was not immediately available to comment on Monday
about why he raised his stake.
Hedge funds Baupost Group, Viking Global Investors,
PointState Capital, Lone Pine Capital and D.E. Shaw also rank
among Cheniere's top 10 investors.
But the company also has detractors, with famed short-seller
Jim Chanos announcing on CNBC television last week that he is
betting the company's share price will fall.
Chanos said that demand for liquefied natural gas is no
longer growing and that the LNG space is a "looming disaster"
