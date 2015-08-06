Icahn takes stake in Cheniere Energy, seeks board seat

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a stake in Cheniere Energy Inc and said he would seek a seat on the liquefied natural gas company's board, if needed.
The billionaire reported a 8.2 percent stake in Cheniere and said the company's shares were undervalued, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1UrgGLZ)
Icahn said he plans to talk with Cheniere's management about the company's operations, capital expenditures, financing and executive compensation. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.