2015年 8月 24日

LNG company Cheniere appoints two Icahn Capital directors to board

Aug 24 Liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy Inc named two Icahn Capital LP managing directors to its board, days after activist investor Carl Icahn reported a stake in the company.

Cheniere said on Monday it appointed Jonathan Christodoro and Samuel Merksamer to its board.

Icahn reported an 8.2 percent stake in Cheniere earlier this month, calling the stock undervalued and said he plans to talk with the company's management about operations, capital expenditures, financing and executive compensation. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

