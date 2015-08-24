LNG company Cheniere appoints two Icahn Capital directors to board

Aug 24 Liquefied natural gas company Cheniere
Energy Inc named two Icahn Capital LP managing directors
to its board, days after activist investor Carl Icahn reported a
stake in the company.
Cheniere said on Monday it appointed Jonathan Christodoro
and Samuel Merksamer to its board.
Icahn reported an 8.2 percent stake in Cheniere earlier this
month, calling the stock undervalued and said he plans to talk
with the company's management about operations, capital
expenditures, financing and executive compensation.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)