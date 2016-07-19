Cheniere Energy's U.S. LNG export plant to shut in Sept - sources

MILAN, July 19 Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast
will shut down for planned maintenance in September, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
The exact timing of the shutdown has not been set yet, one
of the sources said.
The plant, which started-up in February and has exported 17
cargoes to date, can produce around 4.5 million tonnes of LNG
per year from its one existing production line, known as train
1.
Spot LNG prices have risen 40 percent since March to around
$5.75 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), driven by
production outages in Australia and rising oil prices.
The second LNG train at Cheniere's Louisiana plant will
likely enter service by the end of August, according to market
intelligence firm Genscape.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Susan Thomas)