Cheniere Partners says gets $3.4 bln in finance commitments

July 12 Cheniere Energy Partners LP has received firm financing commitments of about $3.4 billion to build its planned liquefied natural gas project at Sabine Pass in Louisiana, the company said on Thursday.

Cheniere said it expects to issue a final investment decision on the project, which will export LNG from the United States to other markets, as soon as it has completed the financing process and receives all regulatory approvals.

