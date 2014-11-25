BRIEF-Cheops Technology France launches jointly developed Connect2Cloud

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Nov 25 Cheops Technology France SA :
* Launches Connect2Cloud solution together with HP, Red Hat, Cloudwatt and Prologue
* Connect2Cloud is modular solution of hybrid cloud allowing each company or public body to personalize its path to cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.