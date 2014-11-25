版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cheops Technology France launches jointly developed Connect2Cloud

Nov 25 Cheops Technology France SA :

* Launches Connect2Cloud solution together with HP, Red Hat, Cloudwatt and Prologue

* Connect2Cloud is modular solution of hybrid cloud allowing each company or public body to personalize its path to cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐