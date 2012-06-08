Chesapeake to sell pipeline assets for more than $4 bln

June 8 Chesapeake Energy Corp will sell its pipeline and related assets in three separate transactions totaling more than $4 billion to help plug a $9 billion to $10 billion funding shortfall.

Chesapeake said it will sell its limited partner units and general partner interests in Chesapeake Midstream Partners LP to Global Infrastructure Partners for $2 billion.

The company also entered into an agreement with Chesapeake Midstream Partners for potential sale of certain Mid-Continent gathering and processing assets.

It also has a agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners for the sale its interests in wholly owned subsidiary Chesapeake Midstream Development LP.

Chesapeake expects to raise more than $2 billion from these two transactions.