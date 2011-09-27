UPDATE 1-Chesapeake building big Bakken position-analysts

* Shares of Chesapeake up almost 3 percent

* Chesapeake aiming for 400,000 acres (Adds background, updates share price)

Sept 27 Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), the No. 2 U.S. producer of natural gas, has amassed 320,000 acres in the oil-rich Bakken formation in North Dakota, analysts at Bernstein Research said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

"Given Chesapeake's track record of acquiring large positions in resource plays and attracting (joint venture) interest and capital, their activities merit attention," Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett wrote.

Chesapeake Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon said the company aimed to increase its position in the Bakken to 400,000 acres, but did not provide many other details, according to a transcript of its last earnings call.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Bernstein note.

U.S. oil and gas producers, encouraged by high oil prices, have flocked to the vast Bakken formation in Montana and North Dakota because it contains billions of barrels of crude oil locked tightly in rock.

Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, is known for its ability to buy oil- or gas-rich shale acreage at low prices with the aim of finding deep-pocketed partners to help fund exploration and production.

Shares of Chesapeake were up 2.8 percent at $28.31 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by John Wallace and Lisa Von Ahn)