Chesapeake wins bond dispute with Bank of NY Mellon

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
May 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled in favor of Chesapeake Energy Corp in a dispute with Bank of New York Mellon Corp over the natural gas company's effort to buy back $1.3 billion of notes early.
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said Chesapeake's March 15 notice to redeem the notes, which otherwise would have matured in 2019, at 100 cents on the dollar plus interest was timely and effective.
In his 92-page decision, Engelmayer rejected the claim by Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee for the notes, that Chesapeake had missed an earlier redemption deadline.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.