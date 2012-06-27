New Chesapeake chair gets stock valued at $750,000

June 27 Chesapeake Energy Corp's new
independent chairman will receive Chesapeake stock awards valued
at $750,000 along with cash compensation that will based on his
length of service, according to a regulatory filing on
Wednesday.
Archie Dunham, former chairman of ConocoPhillips,
replaced Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon as chairman on
T hursday. The company's board stripped McClendon of the title in
part due to a governance crisis at the U.S. oil and gas company.
Dunham received an initial restricted stock awards valued at
about $500,000 and an annual restricted stock award valued at
$250,000, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Chesapeake's directors' compensation was cut 20 percent in
May after criticism from investors. Directors now receive an
annual stock award of $250,000 and a cash retainer of $100,000.
The company's four new directors and Dunham who were named
on Thursday will receive cash compensation this year on a
pro-rated basis, the filing said.