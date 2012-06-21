Chesapeake names ex-Conoco officer as chairman

BRIEF-Lumentum Holdings announces $350 mln convertible notes offering
* Lumentum Holdings - Also expects to grant initial purchasers of notes 30-day option to purchase up to additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes
June 21 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Thursday its board named former ConocoPhillips Chairman Archie Dunham as its new chairman, to replace Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon in the position.
Chesapeake said four other independent directors were added to its board. Its largest shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management, had proposed Bob G. Alexander, R. Brad Martin and Frederic M. Poses as new board members, while activist investor Carl Icahn had proposed adding Vincent J. Intrieri.
* Lumentum Holdings - Also expects to grant initial purchasers of notes 30-day option to purchase up to additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Poll shows 63 percent of French people approve of measures (Adds details from conference, background)
LONDON, March 2 The total value of global stock markets surpassed its previous May 2015 peak to hit a new record, according to Thomson Reuters data, as investors continued to pump money into equities on hopes of a pick-up in growth, inflation and corporate profits.