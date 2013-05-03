版本:
Chesapeake says director Louis Simpson leaving

May 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Friday that director Louis Simpson has resigned from the U.S. oil and gas company's board of directors and he will be replaced by an executive who was recommended by a top shareholder.

Simpson, who has served on Chesapeake's board since 2011, is replaced by Thomas Ryan, chief executive officer of Service Corp International.

Ryan will stand for election at the company's board meeting on June 14. He was recommended to the board by shareholder Southeastern Asset Management, Chesapeake said.
