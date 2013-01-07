Chesapeake's McClendon will not receive 2012 bonus-filing

Jan 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the U.S. oil and gas company battling a governance crisis and a liquidity squeeze, said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon will not receive a bonus for 2012.

McClendon will also reimburse the company for his personal use of company aircraft in excess of $250,000 and Chesapeake will make deep cuts to its executive's incentive compensation, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.