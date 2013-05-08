版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake wins bond dispute over Bank of NY Mellon

May 8 * U.S. judge says rules in favor of Chesapeake Energy Corp in bond

redemption dispute -- court ruling * U.S. district judge paul engelmayer says chesapeake's March 15 notice of

redemption to redeem its $1.3 billion of notes maturing in 2019 at par value

was timely * Judge rejects argument by bond trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp

that chesapeake's redemption notice was untimely
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐