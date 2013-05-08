BRIEF-Chesapeake wins bond dispute over Bank of NY Mellon

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
May 8 * U.S. judge says rules in favor of Chesapeake Energy Corp in bond
redemption dispute -- court ruling * U.S. district judge paul engelmayer says chesapeake's March 15 notice of
redemption to redeem its $1.3 billion of notes maturing in 2019 at par value
was timely * Judge rejects argument by bond trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp
that chesapeake's redemption notice was untimely
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.