2014年 11月 25日

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court overturns ruling that had favored Chesapeake in bond disputeake Energy to redeem $1.3 billion of notes early -- court ruling

Nov 25 * U.S. appeals court reverses ruling that had authorized Chesapeake Energy

to redeem $1.3 billion of notes early -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals agrees with bond trustee Bank of New York

Mellon that Chesapeake had not provided timely notice of the

redemption * 2nd circuit returns case to lower court for further proceedings
