REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Nov 25 * U.S. appeals court reverses ruling that had authorized Chesapeake Energy
to redeem $1.3 billion of notes early -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals agrees with bond trustee Bank of New York
Mellon that Chesapeake had not provided timely notice of the
redemption * 2nd circuit returns case to lower court for further proceedings
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.