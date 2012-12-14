版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 15日 星期六 02:05 BJT

Chesapeake offers buyouts to 275 workers

HOUSTON Dec 14 Chesapeake Energy Corp has offered buyouts to 275 employees as part of the U.S. oil and gas company's effort to cut costs amid persistent low natural gas prices.

"It's entirely voluntary, so people can make decisions themselves," said Michael Kehs, a Chesapeake spokesman.

The program is aimed at longer-term employees, the company said in a statement on its web site.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐