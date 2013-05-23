New Chesapeake CEO Lawler's 2013 pay set at $12.6 mln

May 23 Doug Lawler, the Anadarko Petroleum Corp
executive who was named as Chesapeake Energy Corp's
new chief executive officer, will receive salary, bonus
and equity awards valued at $12.6 million this year, according
to a regulatory filing.
Lawler, 46, is also due a signing bonus worth $14.5 million.
That bonus is comprised of $2 million cash and restricted shares
valued at $12.5 million that vest over time, according to a
filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Thursday.
Chesapeake on Monday named Lawler, senior vice president of
international and deepwater operations at Anadarko, to fill the
post vacated by co-founder Aubrey McClendon in April.
Lawler, who worked at Anadarko for 25 years, is due to start
work on June 17.
McClendon's departure came after a tumultuous year during
which a series of Reuters investigations led to civil and
criminal investigations of the company.