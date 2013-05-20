Chesapeake Energy hires Anadarko executive as CEO -WSJ

May 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp has hired
Robert Douglas Lawler of rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp
as chief executive, filling the post vacated by co-founder
Aubrey McClendon, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Chesapeake and Anadarko could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
McClendon's departure on April 1 came after a tumultuous
year in which a series of Reuters investigations led to civil
and criminal probes of the second-largest U.S. natural gas
producer. Chief Operating Officer Steven Dixon had been
appointed as interim CEO.
McClendon's exit was announced in late January, after a
governance crisis and a liquidity crunch due to heavy spending
on oil and gas properties.
Big shareholders took control of the board last June after
McClendon was stripped of his title as chairman of the company
he co-founded in 1989.
Lawler, who is senior vice president of international and
deep-water operations at Anadarko Petroleum, will join
Chesapeake on June 17, the Wall Street Journal said. ()