UPDATE 3-Chesapeake Energy hires Anadarko executive as CEO

May 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp on Monday
named a top executive at rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp
to head the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer, which has suffered
through a governance crisis and liquidity crunch over the last
year.
Chesapeake hired Robert Douglas Lawler, senior vice
president of international and deepwater operations at Anadarko,
to fill the post vacated by co-founder Aubrey McClendon in
April.
Shares of Chesapeake rose 1 percent as Wall Street hoped
Lawler would restore luster to the tainted energy producer.
Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake's largest investors
effectively took control of the board last June after McClendon
was stripped of his title as chairman of the company he
co-founded in 1989.
McClendon's departure came after a tumultuous year during
which a series of Reuters investigations led to civil and
criminal investigations of the company.
Lawler should help "to turn the page on the Aubrey McClendon
saga that has consumed the story for the past year," Wells Fargo
analyst David Tameron said in a research note.
Chesapeake has been cutting spending and focusing more on
drilling its best properties after former McClendon spent
heavily and took on more debt to amass large acreage positions
in U.S. shale basins.
Chesapeake plans to sell as much as $7 billion in assets,
but faces a $3.5 billion gap this year between estimated cash
flow and capital expenses. It ended the first quarter with $13.4
billion in long-term debt.
Chesapeake also faces probes by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission into a perk that gave McClendon a stake in
company wells, and by the U.S. Department of Justice into
possible antitrust violations over Michigan land deals.
Lawler, 46, will join Chesapeake on June 17, the company
said in a statement.
Chesapeake, which holds one of the largest acreages in the
Marcellus gas shale field in the eastern United States, hopes to
benefit from Lawler's experience in running Anadarko's
operations in such shale fields as Eagle Ford, Marcellus,
Haynesville and Permian.
Chesapeake said the position of executive chairman will be
discontinued. Archie Dunham will continue to serve as
non-executive chairman of the board, the company said.
Anadarko spokesman John Christiansen said the company would
name a replacement for Lawler soon.
Chesapeake shares rose 1 percent to $20.46 in early trading.
The stock has gained 22 percent so far this year.