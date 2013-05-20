UPDATE 3-Chesapeake Energy hires Anadarko executive as CEO

May 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp on Monday named a top executive at rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp to head the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer, which has suffered through a governance crisis and liquidity crunch over the last year.

Chesapeake hired Robert Douglas Lawler, senior vice president of international and deepwater operations at Anadarko, to fill the post vacated by co-founder Aubrey McClendon in April.

Shares of Chesapeake rose 1 percent as Wall Street hoped Lawler would restore luster to the tainted energy producer.

Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake's largest investors effectively took control of the board last June after McClendon was stripped of his title as chairman of the company he co-founded in 1989.

McClendon's departure came after a tumultuous year during which a series of Reuters investigations led to civil and criminal investigations of the company.

Lawler should help "to turn the page on the Aubrey McClendon saga that has consumed the story for the past year," Wells Fargo analyst David Tameron said in a research note.

Chesapeake has been cutting spending and focusing more on drilling its best properties after former McClendon spent heavily and took on more debt to amass large acreage positions in U.S. shale basins.

Chesapeake plans to sell as much as $7 billion in assets, but faces a $3.5 billion gap this year between estimated cash flow and capital expenses. It ended the first quarter with $13.4 billion in long-term debt.

Chesapeake also faces probes by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into a perk that gave McClendon a stake in company wells, and by the U.S. Department of Justice into possible antitrust violations over Michigan land deals.

Lawler, 46, will join Chesapeake on June 17, the company said in a statement.

Chesapeake, which holds one of the largest acreages in the Marcellus gas shale field in the eastern United States, hopes to benefit from Lawler's experience in running Anadarko's operations in such shale fields as Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Haynesville and Permian.

Chesapeake said the position of executive chairman will be discontinued. Archie Dunham will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of the board, the company said.

Anadarko spokesman John Christiansen said the company would name a replacement for Lawler soon.

Chesapeake shares rose 1 percent to $20.46 in early trading. The stock has gained 22 percent so far this year.