Chesapeake sells all Clean Energy Fuels investments

Aug 6 Leading natural gas producer Chesapeake
Energy Corp has exited its investments in Clean Energy
Fuels Corp, which provides natural gas fuel for
transportation, according to Chesapeake's quarterly filing on
Tuesday.
Chesapeake said the carrying value of its $10 million
investment in a 1.1 percent stake in the 17-year-old company,
backed by Texas oil billionaire T. Boone Pickens, had increased
by $3 million before the stake sale last month.
But Chesapeake also sold a $100 million investment in Clean
Energy Fuels convertible notes for $85 million in cash to a
buyer who also assumed a commitment to buy the third and final
$50 million tranche of convertibles.
A Clean Energy Fuels spokesman said Pickens joined up with
private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners to buy the
convertibles and assume the $50 million investment obligation.
Pickens, apart from owning a fifth of Clean Energy Fuels,
has been a vocal proponent of converting some of the massive
amounts of natural gas being produced in North America into
transportation fuel. Chesapeake is the second-largest U.S.
natural gas producer.
Clean Energy Fuels, based in Seal Beach, California, builds
and operates compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas
fueling stations, while also making CNG and LNG equipment and
converting vehicles to natural gas.