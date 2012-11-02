Chesapeake says debt-paring target may be pushed into 2013

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Chesapeake Energy Corp's target to pare its debt to $9.5 billion or less by the end of the year may be pushed into 2013, along with some planned deal closings, the company's chief financial officer told analysts Friday.
Shares of Chesapeake slumped 6 percent to $18.85 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"We remain absolutely committed to reducing our net long term debt to no more than $9.5 billion and if not achieved December 31, 2012, we expect to accomplish this number one goal in early 2013," CFO Domenic Dell'Osso said during a conference call to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings.
Chesapeake has about $16 billion in long-term debt, according to the company's latest balance sheet.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei