Chesapeake says swapped debt for 4 pct of equity over past week

May 12 Debt-laden Chesapeake Energy Corp
, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, said on
Thursday it had issued or agreed to issue about 4 percent of its
outstanding shares in exchange for debt over the past week.
A number of U.S. oil producers have completed
debt-for-equity swaps or bond swaps as they try to reduce their
debt and interest payments as oil prices remain weak.
Chesapeake Energy said in a regulatory filing that it had
issued or agreed to issue about 28.1 million shares between May
5 and May 11 in exchange for senior notes worth about $153
million. The senior Notes are due in 2017, 2019, 2037 and 2038.
