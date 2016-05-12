UPDATE 2-Chesapeake says swapped debt for 4 pct of equity over past week

* Issued or agreed to issue about 28.1 mln shares
* Swapped equity for notes worth about $153 mln
* Shares up 4 pct premarket
May 12 Debt-laden Chesapeake Energy Corp
, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, said on
Thursday it had issued or agreed to issue about 4 percent of its
outstanding shares in exchange for debt over the past week.
The company's shares were up 4 percent at $4.54 in premarket
trading following news of the privately negotiated deals.
A number of U.S. oil producers have completed
debt-for-equity swaps or bond swaps as they try to reduce their
debt and interest payments as oil prices remain weak.
Chesapeake, whose debt stands at about $9 billion, said it
issued or agreed to issue about 28.1 million shares between May
5 and May 11 in exchange for senior notes worth about $153
million. The notes are due in 2017, 2019, 2037 and 2038.
The company said in February it had tapped legal firm
Kirkland & Ellis for advice as it seeks to bolster its balance
sheet to manage debt maturing in the next 18 to 24 months.
Chesapeake has said it has no plans to seek bankruptcy
protection, as some analysts and investors have speculated.
Chief Financial Officer Nick Dell'Osso said on May 5 that
Chesapeake was considering "the use of additional secured debt,
private transactions with bondholders and other types of
exchange offers and open market purchases."
Up to Wednesday's close, Chesapeake's shares had fallen
about 24 percent since then.
The company surprised investors last month by keeping its $4
billion loan from banks even as many other oil and gas producers
reported steep falls in credit limits.
But the renewed credit limit came at a steep price.
Chesapeake disclosed on April 11 that it had to pledge 90
percent of its proved oil and gas properties, all hedge
contracts and personal property.
Chesapeake has also been looking to sell assets to shore up
its finances. The company said last week it would sell $470
million of oil and gas assets in Oklahoma to Newfield
Exploration Co, and is looking to sell assets worth
another $500 million to $1 billion this year.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)