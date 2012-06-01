版本:
Chesapeake says found 'significant' energy reserve

June 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it has found "significant" oil and natural gas reserves in part of the Anadarko Basin.

The company said an exploratory well in the Hogshooter play of the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma produced 7,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the first eight days of stabilized production.

