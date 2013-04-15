版本:
Energy & Exploration Partners buys Chesapeake acreage, output

April 15 Energy & Exploration Partners Inc said on Monday it has acquired oil and gas acreage and some producing wells in east Texas from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

No purchase price was disclosed and a call to privately held Energy & Exploration was not immediately returned.

Chesapeake plans to sell up to $7 billion of its oil and natural gas properties this year to help fill a funding shortfall.

Energy & Exploration said it bought 57,275 acres and 11 producing wells in the Woodbine/Eagle Ford formation.
