Chesapeake Q1 natgas output steady, says cuts to continue

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 1 Chesapeake Energy
reported that natural gas production was almost unchanged in
first quarter of this year compared to late 2011, confirming
fears that pledges to cut output have so far failed to stem a
flood of supply.
The No. 2 gas producer said it planned to extend those curbs
throughout the year to counter a huge gas glut that pushed
prices to ten-year lows. It said curtailments would total some
50 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the rest of the year after
cutting output by 30 bcf in the first quarter.
Despite curbs imposed in February and March, however, the
firm still produced 271 (bcf) in the quarter versus 272 bcf in
the fourth quarter of 2011, bearing out worries that rapid
growth in output from new wells would offset any reductions.
Production rose from 243 bcf in the same period last year.
Chesapeake was the first driller to cut output this year.
Other companies followed, but Chesapeake's curbs accounted for
the lion's share, about a tenth of its daily output.
Still, traders have been dubious about whether the curbs
would be sufficiently deep, or implemented for long enough, to
ease oversupply and bolster prices.
"As a result of reduced drilling activity in 2012 and 2013
on its dry natural gas plays, Chesapeake is projecting a decline
in its natural gas productive capacity in 2013 of approximately
12 percent after adjusting for estimated net voluntary
production curtailments of approximately 80 bcf in 2012," the
company said in its earnings statement.
The curtailments it reported were broadly in line with its
Jan. 23 announcement that it would cut gross production by 0.5
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). By Feb. 21 it had deepened
the curtailments to 1 bcfd. But the overall figures show cuts
were not as significant as some had hoped.
The company typically owns about 50 percent of a well's
production while the other half goes to partners and royalty
owners, a Chesapeake spokesman said earlier this year. So net
cuts represent about half of the gross cuts announced in January
and February. The other half of the curbs are borne by partners
in the wells.
According to Reuters calculations based on Chesapeake's
public statements, the reduction in the company's own output
should have totaled about 27 bcf over the quarter.
The company provided no details for how or where the cuts
occurred.