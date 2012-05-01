UPDATE 1-Chesapeake Q1 natgas output steady, says cuts to continue

* Chesapeake production steady despite curtailments
* Company promises cuts for rest of year
* Natgas market swamped by ample supply
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, May 1 Chesapeake Energy
reported that natural gas production was almost unchanged in the
first quarter of this year compared to late 2011, confirming
fears that pledges to cut output have so far failed to stem a
flood of supply.
The No. 2 gas producer said it planned to extend the curbs
throughout the year to counter a huge gas glut that pushed
prices to ten-year lows. It said curtailments would total some
50 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the rest of the year after
cutting output by 30 bcf in the first quarter.
Despite curbs imposed in February and March, however, the
firm still produced 271 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas in the
quarter versus 272 bcf in the fourth quarter of 2011, bearing
out worries that rapid growth in output from new wells would
offset any reductions. Production rose from 243 bcf in the same
period last year.
Chesapeake was the first driller to cut output this year.
Other companies followed, but Chesapeake's curbs accounted for
the lion's share, about a tenth of its daily output.
Still, traders have been dubious about whether the curbs
would be sufficiently deep, or implemented for long enough, to
ease oversupply and bolster prices.
"As a result of reduced drilling activity in 2012 and 2013
on its dry natural gas plays, Chesapeake is projecting a decline
in its natural gas productive capacity in 2013 of approximately
12 percent after adjusting for estimated net voluntary
production curtailments of approximately 80 bcf in 2012," the
company said in its earnings statement.
The curtailments it reported were broadly in line with its
Jan. 23 announcement that it would cut gross production by 0.5
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). By Feb. 21 it had deepened
the curtailments to 1 bcfd. But the overall figures show cuts
were not as significant as some had hoped.
The company typically owns about 50 percent of a well's
production while the other half goes to partners and royalty
owners, a Chesapeake spokesman said earlier this year. So net
cuts represent about half of the gross cuts announced in January
and February. The other half of the curbs are borne by partners
in the wells.
According to Reuters calculations based on Chesapeake's
public statements, the reduction in the company's own output
should have totaled about 27 bcf over the quarter.
"The curtailments may have taken the growth out of their
production numbers, so we're still not seeing material declines
in the aggregate," said Dan Morrison, senior analyst at Global
Hunter Securities in Fort Worth, Texas.
PRICE REBOUND?
After plunging to a decade low of less than $2 per million
British thermal units two weeks ago, prices have rebounded by 25
percent as a late cold snap stoked demand and new government
data showed U.S. output fell in February for only the second
time in a year.
The earnings come at a difficult time for Chesapeake. Not
only have low gas prices crimped profits, but the company said
on Tuesday that it will split the jobs of chairman and chief
executive, and bring an early end to a program that granted CEO
Aubrey McClendon stakes in company wells, an arrangement that
sparked investor anger and potentially created serious conflicts
of interest.
U.S. gas prices have been sliding since last summer as
prolific output from shale gas outpaces demand. A mild winter
and record production pushed prices below $2 per million British
thermal units last month for the first time since 2002.
Drillers have been frantically moving rigs away from pure
gas plays to drill for more lucrative oil and liquids, but that
has yet to have a major affect on production.
Top Canadian producer Encana, which announced
production cuts of 250 million cubic feet per day in February,
said its gas production rose 2 percent to 3.27 billion cubic
feet per day for the first quarter, despite its curbs.
Encana said in its earnings last week that a continued
reduction is drilling activity is required to bring the market
back into balance.
U.S. February natural gas production only fell 0.6 percent
from January's record highs, to 72 billion cubic feet, despite
cuts announced by Chesapeake, Encana, ConocoPhillips and
others.
Sparse pipeline data suggests that output in the Haynesville
shale deposit in Louisiana and Texas has indeed fallen this year
as rigs are moved to more oily plays, but that gas output
remains strong in other regions such as the Marcellus shale in
the U.S. Northeast.