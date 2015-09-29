版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 30日 星期三 04:27 BJT

REFILE-Chesapeake cuts 15 percent of workforce on oil slump

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

HOUSTON, Sept 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it has cut about 15 percent of its workforce, citing depressed oil and gas prices.

Chesapeake, the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer and a significant crude producer, said it will take a one-time charge of $55.5 million in the third quarter related to the payroll taxes, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐