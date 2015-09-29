REFILE-Chesapeake cuts 15 percent of workforce on oil slump

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

HOUSTON, Sept 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it has cut about 15 percent of its workforce, citing depressed oil and gas prices.

Chesapeake, the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer and a significant crude producer, said it will take a one-time charge of $55.5 million in the third quarter related to the payroll taxes, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)