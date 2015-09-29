UPDATE 1-Chesapeake cuts 15 percent of workforce on oil slump

(Adds details about job cuts, CEO quote)
HOUSTON, Sept 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp
said on Tuesday it has cut about 15 percent of its workforce, or
740 jobs, as depressed oil and gas prices force deeper cost
cutting at the U.S. No. 2 natural gas producer.
The company, which now has about 4,000 workers, has already
slashed capital spending this year by about 40 percent and cut
operating costs as well as its dividend as crude prices that
make drilling unprofitable linger for months.
"While this is extremely difficult, we are acting decisively
and prudently to enhance the long-term competitiveness and
strength of Chesapeake," Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler
wrote in a memo to employees.
Chesapeake said it will take a one-time charge of $55.5
million in the third quarter related to payroll taxes, according
to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Shares of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma based Chesapeake have
fallen 65 percent so far this year, underperforming a 35 percent
slide in the SIG Exploration and Production index.
