UPDATE 1-Pennsylvania sues Chesapeake over fracking leases with landowners

(Updates with company comment)
Dec 9 The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office
on Wednesday said it filed a lawsuit against Chesapeake Energy
Corp and its affiliates over claims that the companies
underpaid landowners who leased land for fracking.
The lawsuit alleges that the Oklahoma City- based oil and
natural gas producer tricked landowners into signing leases in
the Marcellus Shale region and paid royalties less than agreed
upon.
"We strongly disagree with Attorney General (Kathleen)
Kane's baseless allegations and will vigorously contest them in
the appropriate forum," the company's strategic communications
director Gordon Pennoyer said in an email.
Kathleen Kane is the Attorney General of Pennsylvania.
The lawsuit, filed in the Bradford County Court, seeks
restitution for thousands of consumers, civil penalties and
legal costs.
In fracking, water, sand and chemicals are injected into
underground shale formations to produce oil and gas reserves
that were otherwise inaccessible.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Swati Verma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)